Happy New Year to The Eagle
To the editor: I would like to wish everyone who works for The Berkshire Eagle a healthy and healing new year.
Your hard work (including our intrepid delivery person) is greatly appreciated. It’s also great to have the option of digital content, although I miss the seven-day delivery. I want to especially thank Larry Parnass and the others who put together “The Checkup” for keeping us updated on the pandemic in Berkshire County. Mr. Parnass is also a tremendously gifted investigative reporter.
A special shout-out to Lindsey Hollenbaugh whose articles about working from home with a young son were funny, sad and everything in between. I only wish these columns had run in the paper and not just on the website! Stay safe and let’s hope the new year brings new hope.
Laura Dankner, Williamstown