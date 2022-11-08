To the editor: I read about last week’s retirement for The Eagle’s wonderful garden columnist Ron Kujawski with mixed emotions. ("Ron Kujawski is giving up his column writing, but not the ‘holy crawl’ (ever!)," Eagle, Oct. 27.)
I’m so happy that Ron will be able to spend more time on his hands and knees tending to his garden, but sad that those of us who have depended on his folksy, good-natured and perceptive gardening insights won’t have his column to look forward to.
Then it occurred to me that a perfect solution is at hand: With 25 years of Ron’s columns in your archives, why not continue to run selected columns from prior years? His advice from 20 years ago will be as relevant today as it was then (adapted for climate change, I suppose). Look at how much enjoyment many of us still get from “Peanuts” when we look at the comics each week.
Happy retirement, Ron. You will be missed.
Steve Latham, Lee