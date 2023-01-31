<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Happy to learn the identity of the 'king of the road'

To the editor: For the past few years, whenever I've seen a particular small, determined, steadfast figure jogging doggedly through the snow, the slush, the rain, the fog, the summer heat and the winter wind, I've wondered who he was and why I'd never seen a story about him in The Berkshire Eagle.

At last. ("Kevin O’Hara: Meet Sal Marinaro, king of the Northern Berkshire road," Eagle, Jan. 28.) Thank you, Kevin O'Hara, for writing the piece and keep on keeping on, Sal Marinaro.

Susan Phillips, Windsor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all