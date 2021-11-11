To the editor: It was great to see Blue Q and the Nash brothers highlighted in your recent issue.
They are an asset to the community in many ways. It should be noted that they have admirable employment practices for all people in our community. And like the 50-plus Berkshire employers who are equally inclusive, they embrace and integrate all their staff into all aspects of their work culture, including artwork on products and marketing material, and have even built a small art studio for one of the artists to work.
Berkshire County Arc thanks Blue Q for their longstanding partnership, and thanks the Eagle for recognizing them.
Kenneth W. Singer, Pittsfield
The writer is president and CEO of Berkshire County Arc.