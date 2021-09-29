To the editor: The dog park is up and running in Burbank Park, and the canines can't stop wagging their tails! (Humans have to give it an A+, too.)
It really is lovely — so well-planned. The woodland setting is beautiful: a joy to behold. Shady trees, soft green grass, a well laid path, numerous benches and enough room to entertain a large number of very energetic visitors.
Nothing seems to have been forgotten. Water is provided using the latest technology, as is a disposal system. Also, there are two separate areas. Smaller and older dogs can play safely apart from their larger and more energetic counterparts.
Finally, dog lovers who are not dog owners can go and enjoy the scene.
Edna Dugas, Pittsfield