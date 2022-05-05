To the editor: The renaissance of The Berkshire Eagle under its current ownership has been nothing short of amazing.
Best local newspaper in New England? 43 awards for excellence in journalism? ("The Berkshire Eagle wins General Excellence, 42 more awards for its journalism," Eagle, May 2.) Wow. You should be very proud.
My wife and I moved to Pittsfield 48 years ago in no small part because of an article in Time Magazine describing The Eagle as the best small-town newspaper in the world. We figured that a community served by such a publication must be a vibrant place to live, and we were accurate in that assessment. However, after the Miller family sold its business, in the opinion of many the Eagle became just another local rag.
How inspiring to witness its return to glory.
David Burbank, Pittsfield