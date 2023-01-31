Letter: Happy to see new life in former Cheshire Elementary School

To the editor: I was glad to see that the Cheshire Elementary School will be retooled and will serve as the home for the Town Hall.
When the Cheshire School was closed due to the need to consolidate the Hoosac Valley Regional School District's elementary school students into one building, many Cheshire residents became resentful over the decision to move their kids into the C.T. Plunkett Elementary School in Adams. During this transition, a rift opened between the two communities. The situation created hard feelings between the two towns.
In my opinion, this hurt still exists. However, with the "rebirth" of the Cheshire Elementary School into Town Hall office space, the physical structure will once again become the focal point for the residents of Cheshire. I hope this decision puts to rest a bad chapter between our communities. The towns of Cheshire and Adams have and continue to share many like attributes, friendships and challenges. Best of luck as you move forward with your project.
Joseph J. Nowak, Adams
The writer is a member of the Adams Select Board.