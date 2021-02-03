Happy to see Trump fade
To the editor: Before the atmosphere from the previous Washington administration fades mercifully into the background, we thought we would like to have yet a bit more fun with the name of the ex-pres. So we found some interesting definitions in a dictionary which we wish to share. For example: Trumpery, is defined as gaudy and worthless trash; trumped up is defined as unscrupulous scheming. However, we now prefer referring to him as SLIC, which is an acronym for sore loser in chief. So, Mr. SLIC, fade (sic) thee well.
Morris Bennett, Pittsfield
Anne Roland, Pittsfield