To the editor: It was disturbing to read about the harassment of the Shakespeare actors and staff at the Pittsfield Common. ("Shakespeare in The Park members hassled during rehearsals on The Common in Pittsfield," Eagle, Aug. 10.)
I am part of the volunteer group, Pittsfield Beautiful, that was at the Common at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12. We were there to weed and mulch around the plantings. We do our best despite dealing with cigarette butts, drug paraphernalia and other debris around the gardens.
If these kids have the time to harass people, wouldn't it be nice if the courts told them to get out of bed and show up at 8:30 a.m. to work alongside Pittsfield Beautiful and do something good for the city?
Just a thought.
Alan Metzger, Pittsfield