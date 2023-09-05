Letter: Hard life for singers has only become harder

To the editor: Donald Morrison’s column on "La Boheme" caught my attention.
I’m now a mostly retired opera singer with a 50-year career behind me, 35 of those in which I performed with the Metropolitan opera. The Bohemians' sad story and Puccini’s beautiful music never fails to grip the audience.
Artists of all kinds have never had it easy with few exceptions, as Mr. Morrison points out. However, the irony perhaps missed in this article is that today’s performers of this opera face many of the same difficulties as the characters they portray onstage. While most aren’t starving or dying of TB, they do face daunting obstacles in pursuing their own careers. While it was never easy, in the past 20 years or so it has gotten much harder.
Becoming a professional opera singer requires a lot of hard work: studying voice, acting, languages, learning music, coaching for auditions and, hardest of all, paying for it. Furthermore, performance fees are generally considerably lower now than in the past, that is of course if you even get the opportunity because of fierce competition. It is virtually never like a regular job, and there can be long periods without work. Meanwhile, the singer must pay living expenses including health insurance. Because of this, singers usually must have another source of income in order to survive. The only time I ever received a regular paycheck was during the four years that I was a member of the U.S. Army Chorus in Washington, D.C.
John Cheek, South Egremont