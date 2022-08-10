To the editor: Andrea Harrington made a very good impression on me when she came to a Democratic meeting in North Adams when she first ran for Berkshire district attorney.
She explained how her experience as a defense attorney gave her insight into ways to improve the administration of justice in Berkshire County. I believe that she has done this in her term of office. I have read her statement of policies at andreaharringtonforda.com and find them very fair, sensible and practical.
I particularly agree with her implementation of bail reform to prevent the hardships bail places on many who are innocent and yet must pay heavily to avoid jail. I also agree that her focus on the prosecution of violent crime is important. To refer petty crime to counselors and use her prosecutors to nail the dangerous criminals seems prudent.
I urge every voter to read her policy statement and vote for her to continue as district attorney.
Katherine Montgomery, North Adams