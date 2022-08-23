To the editor: District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s reelection campaign strategy is simple as well as superficial.
The plan is to tout her relationships with a few recognizable and popular persons from outside the county, hoping to attract voters using the national- and state-level issues tied to their names. By focusing on issues well outside her job description, Harrington’s campaign wants voters to be too distracted by things she can’t control to notice the shortcomings of her administration.
I actually agree with many of DA Harrington’s progressive stances on issues beyond the scope of her current job, and would give her fair consideration in a campaign for a different office. However, the office of the District Attorney has certain responsibilities that are clearly greater than she can handle. It is crucial that we have a district attorney who can successfully try cases and properly run an office. These are abilities DA Harrington has repeatedly failed to display, exemplified by her office’s misconduct during the improperly brought Tucker manslaughter case in 2021, a case in which her presentation was excoriated by the presiding Superior Court judge.
Further evidence of Harrington’s poor performance is demonstrated by her office’s failed prosecution in a recent murder trial, despite having a taped confession. With consistent failures, it is unsurprising that DA Harrington lacks the support of both the law enforcement and legal communities. Her relationship with both has been downright hostile at times, largely as a result of expressing quick opinions before determining the facts and her penchant for blaming others when things go wrong.
In contrast, Tim Shugrue was recently endorsed by the State Police Association. He has been a criminal defense attorney for 28 years, and a prosecutor prior to that. Mr. Shugrue has more experience as an attorney and more success as a litigator. Tellingly, his campaign has concentrated on the local responsibilities and capabilities of the office of the district attorney. It is his proven trial competence and focus on our county that has earned Tim Shugrue my vote in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary. I hope that comparing the candidates will lead my fellow citizens to the same conclusion.
Daniel Johnson, Pittsfield