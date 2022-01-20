To the editor: Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington should focus her attention on the important issues in this county and not on the politics of the state of Maryland. ("DA Harrington backs indicted Baltimore prosecutor; likely challenger questions commitment to Berkshire County," Eagle, Jan. 17.)
If she wishes to support Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby, I could care less. Ms. Harrington's time should be spent on serving the citizens of our county; apparently, she is more interested in out-of-state issues and looking for political opportunities in other endeavors. I shall not be voting again for Ms. Harrington as Berkshire County district attorney in the future. I shall be voting for someone who will devote his or her attention to our county and not getting involved in out-of-state politics.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg