To the editor: I am writing to show my support for the reelection of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
As someone who has not only worked extensively with people with substance use disorder but has also lost many friends and family members to the cruel disease that is addiction, I find DA Harrington's stance on substance use to be extremely progressive and honest. Prioritizing treatment over incarceration for those suffering with addiction saves lives. If this progressive way of thinking ends, I believe the number of drug-related deaths right here in Berkshire County will increase tremendously.
The methods DA Harrington follows are evidence-based and supported by science. Berkshire County can continue to stay in the dark ages by voting for Timothy Shugrue, who will without a doubt reverse the progress DA Harrington has made, or we can continue to be progressive and work on fixing the very real problems that exist here in Berkshire County.
Bridgid Reed, Hinsdale