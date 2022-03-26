To the editor: I applaud Julianne Harwood for her courage and honesty in writing about her tale of running, body shaming and eating disorder. (“Please don’t tell me I look like a runner,” Eagle, March 24.)
Sadly, her history is nearly textbook: subtle and not-so-subtle negative comments about her size and shape; suggestions (likely unsolicited) that she would be a more competitive runner if she were thinner; praise when she lost weight; obsessive thinking about food; and adverse health consequences of low heart rate, abnormally thin bones and likely others she didn’t mention.
As an adolescent medicine physician, I have cared for many young people with eating disorders and know how very difficult it is for patients (and their families) to recover. Fortunately, Ms. Harwood had many positive and healthy supports in her life and has been able to move past these unhealthy behaviors and move on with her life. Many are not so fortunate but rather suffer with the chronic psychological and physical aspects of anorexia nervosa.
Ms. Harwood is right that the comments she received from others about whether she had the “right” body to be a good runner were not meant to be malicious. But they certainly were harmful. In our thin-obsessed society, many people seem to believe that weight loss is always good and praise-worthy — without thinking about the reasons behind it. Cancer? Severe depression? No money for food? Excessive exercise? Anorexia nervosa?
Like runners, ballet dancers and gymnasts are other groups of athletes at higher risk for developing eating disorders. However, eating disorders are equal-opportunity diseases without regard for sex, gender identity, age, race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. Since the COVID pandemic began, the number of people seeking treatment for eating disorders (including at emergency departments) has skyrocketed.
Best wishes to Julianne Harwood as she moves on to college. I suspect she will be a role model for other young women, including runners who don’t look like runners.
Barbara K. Snyder, M.D., Stockbridge
The writer is a doctor of adolescent medicine with Community Health Programs in Great Barrington.