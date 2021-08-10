To the editor: Last week, I ended up at an area emergency room with a heart issue.
While awaiting results, I talked with both nurses and the attending doctor about how the new COVID uptick was affecting them in the ER. As my son is a burn trauma nurse in Washington, D.C., who sees COVID patients, I was very curious how the environment was when people arrived in need. And is there as national problem?
One nurse, nearly in tears, told me some were ready to quit. They had had so much abuse they no longer saw why it was worth it. I asked what had happened, and the nurse related being spat on, called vulgar names, threatened with physical injury. One security guard who had come to intervene had his nose broken by a violent patient. No charges were filed and the staff are told to just grin and bear it.
It has been a long year since people lined the road to hospitals with appreciative banners, delivered home-baked chocolate cookies. Now, the same nurses are threatened by anti-vaxxers who refuse to wear a mask in the ER. Medical personnel are departing in record numbers, burnt out by the constant stress and risks.
As a country, we cannot lose these brave heroes ever and especially now in time of crisis, and I wonder what we have become as a society.
Michael Bedford, North Adams