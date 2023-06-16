Letter: Hassan is a rule-follower, not a rule-breaker

To the editor: I have served on Lanesborough committees for more than nine years — first on a committee that reviewed the town's zoning bylaws and most recently six years on the Economic Development Committee.
Barb Hassan chaired both groups. During those years, I witnessed firsthand her dedication to the town, her passion for local government and her absolute steadfast commitment to following all the rules of ethics and governance. She has always been professional and prepared to complete the mandates issued by the various select boards. Never have I observed her violate Open Meeting laws nor state-mandated rules of ethics. Indeed, she has often been the one who has guided and counseled new committee and board members through the minutia of these regulations.
Barb Hassan has been one of our town's most dedicated volunteers. Over the last decade she has committed her time and talents to the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Economic Development Committee, the Zoning Review Committee and the DPW study group and is our representative to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. Additionally, there is rarely a Select Board meeting that doesn't find Hassan in the audience ready to answer questions when asked.
Lanesborough is a wonderful town full of caring people. But recently some have begun to mirror the political nastiness seen on the national level. This is unfortunate for our community. As one who advocates change, Hassan has become the target of an unfounded attack as she runs for the Select Board. ("Barbara Davis-Hassan has formally denied conflict of interest allegations in connection with the sale of the Berkshire Mall," Eagle, June 15.)
This is cowardly and shameful. Bullies do not belong in public office.
Barb Hassan is a rule-follower, not a rule-breaker. She has my vote.
Thomas Voisin, Lanesborough