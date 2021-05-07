To the editor: This year’s town election for Select Board will impact the town differently and more deeply than ever before.
Why? It is a referendum on the status quo vs. change, on standards and values reflected in our 1956 Charter or gently but firmly insisting on 21st-century standards and values. If you fall into the latter camp and seek to bring town governance into the 21st century including flexible and innovative community-focused policing; ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion become woven into the fabric of every part of town government; and collaboration and community input as a matter of course for solving public policy issues, then Jeff Johnson and Wade Hasty are your ballot choices for the three-year and one-year seat, respectively.
The choice has never been more stark in a local election. Please vote for Jeff Johnson and Wade Hasty on Tuesday (7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Williamstown Elementary School).
Arlene Kirsch and Hugh L. Guilderson, Williamstown