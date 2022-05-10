To the editor: I am heartbroken to think of the vulnerable young girls and women who find themselves impregnated by rape, sexual abuse, having been trafficked, exploited and traumatized.
I am equally heartbroken to learn that elected officials and legislators can create policies and laws that are so cruel, cold-hearted and vindictive that these girls and women have no resources, nowhere and no one to turn to — no choice. And, in fact, in a twist of absurdity, they will be criminalized. Are we a society with no compassion, empathy, decency?
Amy Herman, Pittsfield