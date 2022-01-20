To the editor: A recent letter to the editor ("Letter: As Christians, we must extend good will and understanding to our Jewish neighbors," Eagle, Jan. 18) contains the following: “The time when the people of the Old Covenant will be able to see themselves as part of the New Covenant is, naturally, a question to be left to the Holy Spirit.”
Implicit in the text is that we of the “Old Covenant” (I prefer to think of myself simply as a Jew) will finally ascend or improve or become worthy of something greater or better by abandoning the faith of our fathers. “Will be able to …” seals us as not having sufficient insight and clarity to be able to grasp a superior belief system. We have been putting up with this subtle form of antisemitism for centuries, and there is more. At a dinner in Boston, I was once accused of having killed Christ. Radical members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, are retroactively converting dead Jews so that those burned in Auschwitz, killed in pogroms and lynched in the South may go to heaven. We are ignorant or deficient or willful and so need help.
I am perfectly happy with my relationship with the Lord (as I asserted to another LDS attempt at converting me). We do not seek to bring you from your newer understanding of the workings of the theological universe to our more established belief system. I am happy you follow your faith. Good for you, but why can you not reciprocate and respect what we have? Leave us alone and do not insinuate or clearly claim that your path is better or more advanced. For you, perhaps it is, but please abandon the audacity of claiming to know what is best for me and my co-religionists. Go in peace and learn compassion and inspect your arrogance.
Leonard Sigal, Stockbridge