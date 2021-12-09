To the editor: The Lee Greener Gateway Committee wishes everyone a joyous holiday season.
As you’re busy making the holidays special, we hope you can take advantage of several ways to also make them green. Your efforts will help reduce waste in our little corner of the planet. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, household waste increases 25 percent. Among the causes are holiday cards and gift wrap that aren’t recyclable and trees, wreaths and greens that are disposed of as trash.
In many places you can find simple, green ideas for cards, gift wrap, presents and even trees and wreaths. Check out our simple brochure on the town’s website (lee.ma.us) and available at Lee Town Hall. There are also displays at the Lee Post Office and Lee Library. A quick online search will lead you to many more ideas. Many green options are easy and also can save money.
After the holidays you can take trees, evergreen wreaths and greens (no tinsel, wire, or sprayed trees) to the Monte Vista Farm (Carrington) at 190 East St. in Lee (tasty for the goats). You can also contact the Lee Lion’s Club (413-243-6737 or leelions1965@gmail.com), which will pick up your greens (no tinsel, etc.) Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon and take them to the farm. The suggested donation of $5 (payable to the club) goes to the Lee Boy Scouts. Any way you choose is an easy — and thoughtful — way to close out the holidays.
Rethink, reduce, reuse, repurpose and have a happy 2022.
Valerie Bluhm, Lee
The writer is the vice chairwoman of the Lee Greener Gateway Committee.