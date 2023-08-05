Letter: Having decorations taken from my family's grave hurt me

To the editor: I go frequently to my parents', sister's and 11 other gravesites.
I weed-whack around the stones, water the flowers and wipe the stones down.
I had gone to my parents' to find things had been disturbed and to find that two sun catchers were missing (shaped like tulips, different colors). The other three things had my ID on them and were not taken.
I did check with the office with no luck. I was so hurt to think that anybody could stoop so low as to take from a sacred place. Whoever you are, just think when they light up at night and you walk by during the day to know where they were taken from a sacred place. Shame on you.
Beverly Sagendorph, Pittsfield