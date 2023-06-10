Letter: Hazy skies are a climate crisis harbinger

To the editor: The smoke making the air so hazardous originated from wildfires exacerbated by climate change. ("The hazy, smoky weather is still here today. How long will this wildfire smoke from Canada hang over the Berkshires?" Eagle, June 7.)
A little less than a year ago in June 2022, the Roberts Supreme Court gutted the Clean Air Act.
Think about that decision as we are told to wear high-quality masks outside and not exercise too strenuously as we see our familiar landscapes enshrouded in a thick yellow haze.
Maybe this is something we will have to get used to thanks to this corrupt Supreme Court.
Meredith G. Cochran, Williamstown