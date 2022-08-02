To the editor: I was pleased to learn that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey had endorsed Andrea Harrington in her reelection as District Attorney of Berkshire County.
Both Andrea and Maura seem to me very strong and impressive leaders. Both emphasize fairness in keeping our communities safe and protecting victims of crime or opioids. In her endorsement, Maura mentioned Andrea’s commitment to equity, justice and safety, and said she regards her as a great partner in their work.
As for me, I appreciate DA Harrington’s integrity in doing what she said she would and in maintaining her focus on prosecuting domestic violence. All had to be especially difficult during pandemic quarantines.
I hope folks will join me in voting for DA Andrea Harrington on Sept. 6.
Diane Parsons, North Adams