To the editor: I was shocked to see Attorney General Maura Healey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorse Andrea Harrington for Berkshire County district attorney with the "party line" that she is providing public safety.
There is ample evidence we have a district attorney who is unable or unwilling to properly review evidence, act within the law or ensure a safe community. Apparently, these elected officials did not perform even a cursory review of the headlines of this and other local news source in order to see that evidence — or its absence. If they had, they would have seen countless articles on acquittals, dismissals and plea bargains of serious offenders indicating the DA is not holding lawbreakers accountable.
The chief justice of the district court system said he could find “no factual basis” to back Andrea Harrington's allegations against Judge Jennifer Tyne when Ms. Harrington asked that Judge Tyne not be allowed to sit on criminal cases in Berkshire County. ("Berkshire district attorney tried to unseat a judge she called a public safety 'threat.' Her bid failed," Eagle, June 9, 2021.)
It is also clear from headlines statewide that Ms. Harrington did not read the indictment of former Maryland DA Marilyn Mosby before using her position as our district attorney to publicly assail a Democrat-appointed federal prosecutor and grand jury for their prosecution of Ms. Mosby for serious financial crimes. ("DA Harrington backs indicted Baltimore prosecutor," Eagle, Jan. 17.)
Berkshire County residents deserve a competent district attorney who will hold themselves as well as others accountable. It is a shame that Sen. Warren and Attorney General Healey decided to use their political power in such a damaging fashion. None of these officials will receive my vote.
Judy Carnavale, Pittsfield