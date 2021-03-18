To the editor: I really appreciate the effort you are making to shed the light of truth on the scourge of misinformation.
I am wondering if it might be possible to extend that to letters to the editor? It is disheartening to occasionally read letters that spread misinformation from folks on the fringes of the the political spectrum. I recognize and celebrate that you print these letters to give voice to diverse opinions. However, it would be helpful to readers if that welcomed openness included efforts to respond with a more nuanced and analysis-driven discussion of the subject highlighted by the letter-writer.
For example, over the last few weeks you’ve printed a couple of letters that blame President Joe Biden’s XL Pipeline Executive Order for the current rise in gas prices. There are a number of factors in play with the increase in gas prices, not the least of which is related to increased demand as people start to get vaccinated and pandemic restrictions loosen. Blaming the rise solely on the XL Pipeline decision is not correct information.
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge