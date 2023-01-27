<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Heartened to read about Berkshire youth donating blood

To the editor: As a lifelong blood donor with more than 100 donations, I was happy to learn that younger people are donating blood. ("Younger Berkshire donors are starting to help meet local need for blood," Jan. 24.)

Last week, I received a postcard from Berkshire Health System's blood donor program thanking me for my recent donation and notifying me that my donation was given to someone in need. What a good feeling to be able to help a stranger.

It takes only a little bit of your time. Be grateful that you are healthy enough to donate blood. Try it; you'll feel better.

Wendy L. DuBois, Pittsfield

