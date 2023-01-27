Letter: Heartened to read about Berkshire youth donating blood

To the editor: As a lifelong blood donor with more than 100 donations, I was happy to learn that younger people are donating blood. ("Younger Berkshire donors are starting to help meet local need for blood," Jan. 24.)
Last week, I received a postcard from Berkshire Health System's blood donor program thanking me for my recent donation and notifying me that my donation was given to someone in need. What a good feeling to be able to help a stranger.
It takes only a little bit of your time. Be grateful that you are healthy enough to donate blood. Try it; you'll feel better.
Wendy L. DuBois, Pittsfield