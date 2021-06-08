To the editor: Our electric grid could have shut down in recent days as temperatures soured because special interests would like to shut down the facilities that generate the extra energy needed to meet peak demand.
They don’t like the fact that they burn natural gas to generate power. Gas-powered plants emit 50 to 60 percent less CO2 than coal-fired facilities. Currently, renewable resources are insufficient to meet the demands placed on the grid when temperatures soar and demand is high. More forests need to be cleared for solar arrays and hilltops covered with turbines.
Renewable energy sources don’t always produce energy when it is needed. We currently don’t have the battery capacity to store the energy they produce. It’s going to take time to transition our energy production to greener sources. In the meantime, we need to have a way to keep the grid safely functioning.
John DiTomasso, Peru