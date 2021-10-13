To the editor: If there is a Pittsfield representative who really cares about citizens and what they truly care about, they will read Lou Costi's Tuesday letter to the editor ("Letter: North Street didn’t need fixing; now it’s broken," Eagle, Tuesday).
Heed his words and do what's right and eliminate this ridiculous new traffic pattern. Who better to let us know what is needed in this city than an ex-representative with an extensive knowledge of city workings. Certainly not the present band of councilors and their leader.
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield