To the editor: A few words on the constitutional debate on the gun control issue:
"I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors." — Thomas Jefferson, July 12, 1816.
Might I suggest that a 30-round magazine in a semiautomatic rifle that can expel that entire magazine into a classroom full of children within 23 seconds might constitute a "new discovery"? Might I also ask how many mass slaughters of innocents occurred in the early 1800s and a comparison to the year-to-date total in the United States might "constitute" a "change of circumstance"?
Yes, we all support and defend our Constitution. Every word. I wanted to remind us of the words of one of the authors, as etched in stone on the south east portico of his memorial in Washington, D.C.
