To the editor: As a local orthopedic surgeon who treats often devastating injuries resulting from bicycle- and pedestrian-versus-automobile collisions, and as a bicyclist who regularly commutes on Pittsfield roads by bicycle (and has been struck by cars twice in Pittsfield), I applaud the efforts of the city, in particular the Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales, to improve safety for cyclists on North Street.
The evidence presented to the Pittsfield City Council Tuesday ("The city just released a report on the safety of the North Street bike lanes. Here's what it found," Eagle, Aug. 11) seems overwhelming. Despite not passing the "eyeball test,” bike lane changes have made North Street a safer place: a 77 percent reduction in crashes, slower traffic speeds and endorsement by public safety department heads. The bike lane changes are clearly a win for the city.
As a cyclist who rides nationwide, there is nothing about the North Street bicycle lane layout which is incorrect/unsafe compared to other towns and cities regionally or nationally. They pass the “eyeball” test to me. Cyclists on North Street are not going away. There seems to be more bicycle traffic in the city this summer than in the past as many are forced to commute by bike for economic reasons. As to the impact on North Street business, I would ask city leaders to try and avoid the “eyeball” test. Year over year revenue in an environment of so many economic factors affecting our region make it impossible to point the finger solely at bike lanes.
We should also consider the economic and social impact on the lives of the residents of Pittsfield who would otherwise crash or be struck by cars. My only critique is that the city could do a better job of enforcing cycling in bike lanes with the direction of traffic, not against. At least two recent fatalities have involved riders cycling against traffic. Gentle reminders by the traffic department and police may help in this regard.
Kudos to Mr. Morales for making Pittsfield more accessible, safer and more bicycle-friendly for residents and visitors alike. I look forward to similar initiatives elsewhere in the city. I am sure my fellow doctors at Berkshire Medical Center thank you, too, for helping to decrease the burden on us and the health care system.
Dr. Kevin Mitts, Pittsfield