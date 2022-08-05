To the editor: It is disappointing that The Berkshire Eagle’s July 8 story, “It was getting worse and worse,” gives preeminence to an allegation from a former disgruntled employee about Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center over the findings of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
This is not the first time that The Eagle has printed allegations about Springside. Front-page articles about Springside last winter alleged abuse and neglect, only to be refuted by DPH investigations. Three separate DPH in-person investigations conducted in January, February and March of this year found that the allegations of abuse and neglect in the stories were untrue and cleared the facility.
DPH’s findings were forwarded to The Eagle weeks ago, but instead of writing a story about our facility being cleared, the findings were instead reported within an article about a new allegation. The most egregious accusation that can be made against a nursing home is to be accused of abuse and neglect. For The Eagle to report such allegations so visibly against Springside and then, once the allegations have been proven to be untrue by a regulatory agency, not devote a front-page story to the vindication of the facility is an injustice to the residents and hardworking employees of this facility.
Kevin Morris, Braintree
The writer is president and owner of BaneCare Management LLC, which owns Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Pittsfield.