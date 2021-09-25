To the editor: This will be the 11th year I "walk the walk" in September to help raise money for Elizabeth Freeman Center.
EFC is the agency in Berkshire County that provides both front-line services and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. This time I'll be walking in Lee on Monday. We will start at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
We have already raised more than $93,000 but we really need to make our $110,000 goal. To make a donation, go to PledgeReg.com and search for "Rise Together." You can make a general donation or go to my page PledgeReg.com/3975/ChinLee and help me pass my personal fundraising goal.
Join state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, Onyx Specialty Papers and me as we Rise Together for Safety & Justice. Bring a mask (and a friend).
Chin Lee, Lee