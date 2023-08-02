Letter: Help keep the area's only no-kill animal shelter stay alive

To the editor: I am writing on behalf of the animals at the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in Pittsfield.
This animal shelter is the only no-kill shelter within 100 miles. Many shelters will euthanize animals that are not “adoptable.” I am here to say this shelter will care for animals and provide them a safe place. I have been a volunteer for four years at this shelter. With the circumstances given, the shelter has made the best of it.
As a shelter based solely on donations, it is a small facility that is not ideal for a shelter. It might not look like much in comparison to other shelters, but it makes up for it in other ways. Recently, a bike trail was put in next to the shelter so the dogs have the pleasure of socializing with new people and animals daily. Anybody that goes into the shelter and spends time can tell that the people care for the animals deeply. I have done my own fundraisers multiple times and have raised money that was put to good use.
Recently, Noelle Howland became the shelter manager and has improved the functionality of the shelter, cleanliness and the social media presence. I believe with more time and support Noelle could truly turn this situation around. There are so many behind her. The shelter is misunderstood by the community. As the board of directors decided they are closing down the shelter in 30 days, we are raising money to “buy us some time."
The goal is to raise money to delay the closing of the shelter and have the board members step down. The current board members gave up on the shelter and have not been putting in any effort. We will replace the board members and change the name of the shelter. We have plans for this and are looking for support. We have created a GoFundMe page to help with this. We want to prove to the current board members that we can raise money to keep the shelter open. Anything helps in the saving of these animals. We understand that there are many grants for animal shelters, but the board does not believe we would receive the money in time to save it.
Anything donated to the GoFundMe will follow these animals. The link to the shelter's website is sonsinianimalshelter.org, and the link to the GoFundMe is gofund.me/d38af729.
Jocelyn Lussier, Dalton