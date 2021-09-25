To the editor: As co-chair of the 2021 Berkshire One Book community read of "Stop Telling Women to Smile," I am proud to participate in Elizabeth Freeman Center's Rise Together for Safety & Justice 2021 walks to end domestic, sexual and dating violence.
The Rise Together walks not only serve the important purpose of raising much-needed funds for EFC — the front-line agency serving abuse survivors in our community — but they serve to educate and build our community as well. I walk for the safety and justice of our Berkshire County community, and namely our youth and marginalized members who all deserve to live free from fear.
Lenox will Rise Together for Safety & Justice on Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m., stepping off from the Roche Reading Park next to the library. Please grab a mask and join us. Can’t make it? Donate at PledgeReg.com/RiseTogether21. Thank you.
Hillery Hinds Maxymillian, Lenox
The writer is a member of the Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force.