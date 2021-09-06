To the editor: Many of you are probably familiar with Elizabeth Freeman Center’s annual campaign that happened every third Thursday of September called "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes."
This 10-year annual event was not just our biggest fundraising event, but exemplified EFC’s mission of building a community movement to end domestic and sexual violence. Changing our biggest fundraising event during a global pandemic was not an easy decision. EFC depends on the funds raised at this event to help pay for life-saving services. Rise Together for Safety and Justice evolved to ensure that everyone knows Elizabeth Freeman Center is still here, offering hope, help and healing for all persons affected by domestic and sexual violence.
The COVID pandemic made drastic changes to the world. And while many of us stayed comfortable in our homes, for some, the violence that was a part of day-to-day living not only continued but increased. During the COVID shutdown, calls to the Elizabeth Freeman Center’s hotline increased more than 40 percent. Now more than ever we need to Rise Together for Safety and Justice.
Elizabeth Freeman Center serves adults and children of any gender identity, age, race, ethnicity, ability, sexual orientation or income level. We offer free and confidential services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing these services to more than 3,000 people each year. Rise Together will help EFC continue to provide counseling, prevention, shelter, education, and outreach throughout Berkshire County and beyond.
These last 18 months in the pandemic have been difficult, but we can rise together as a community because we know everyone deserves safety and justice. This year, as we remain vigilant with COVID precautions, please join us for these walks this September.
Williamstown: Field Park Sept. 19 at 12 p.m.; North Adams: Main & Holden Streets Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m.; Pittsfield: Persip Park Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.; Great Barrington: Town Hall Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.; Lee: Town Hall Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Please consider helping EFC by raising funds with your family, friends and coworkers by forming a walking team or directly donating to Rise Together for Safety and Justice.
https://www.elizabethfreemancenter.org/events/rise-together-for-safety-and-justice-2021/
Thank you for continuing to support Elizabeth Freeman Center. We can make true and lasting changes by rising together.
Kim T. Rivers, Pittsfield
The writer is a staff member of Elizabeth Freeman Center, President of the Board of Trustees of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield and an adjunct faculty member at Berkshire Community College.