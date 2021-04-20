To the editor: Given the incredible number of police shootings of unarmed civilians in the United States over the years, is it not time to change our entire conception of “policing”?
Let us enhance each of the 18,000 police departments nationwide in the following manner:
• Change the name of each police department to “Office of Public Health & Safety.”
• Add a mental health professional with domestic abuse training to each of these offices. As there are currently over 500,000 mental health professionals in the United States, this addition should be accomplished easily.
• Add a substance abuse professional to each of these offices. As there are currently over 300,000 substance-abuse professionals in the United States, this addition should also be accomplished easily.
• Add a Public Health Corps member to each of the offices. Most Americans do not know of this branch of the military, but it exists. Alas, there are only 6,000 members of the Public Health Corps at present. This number will have to be tripled. However, after the failure of local, state and national governments to tackle the pandemic in the first year of the COVID-19 outbreak, it should be obvious that a Public Health Corps member needs to be in each Office of Public Health and Safety.
Yes, all of these changes will cost money, but the alternative — doing nothing — will have an inestimable negative cost to American society.
One final thought is this. In order to make each of these new Offices of Public Safety and Health work most effectively, then the country needs superb training for our public safety answering points — better known as the 911 staff. At present, we have 6,000 PSAP staff members who answer 240 million 911 calls per year!
If we expand the PSAP team, and train each team member to differentiate among the needs of each 911 call, then we just might send the most-appropriate Office of Pubic Health and Safety team member(s) to answer those calls. Were I a uniformed police officer right now, then I would find these changes most welcome.
Peter V. Buttenheim, Williamstown