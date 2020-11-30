Hierarchy of greed
To the editor:
This letter is in response to the statement released by Pittsfield’s Parks Commission in regard to the displacement (for the second time) of the people currently experiencing homelessness in Springside Park.
I am absolutely disgusted by the use of the phrase “compassionately tolerant.” This is such a gross and classist remark. That type of language implies that the people experiencing homelessness are the problem. They are absolutely not a problem; they are the result of the wealth inequality and classism that exists in the Berkshires. How many donations do we think Jacob’s Pillow will receive?
The Parks Commission also vaguely threatens police enforcement after today. How many Zoom meetings have city officials hosted stating they want to decrease instances of unnecessary police intervention? It was also stated that “everything that could possibly be done has been done to offer services to these folks,” which is a total lie. These performative platitudes are revealed to be heartlessly hollow by the inhumane lack of initiative for concrete action on behalf of the city, financial institutions and the county’s wealthy individuals.
Since our federal government is in the habit of bailing out large industries who don’t actually need it, why can’t the city of Pittsfield follow suit and work with local banks and Hotel on North, Tourists and other lodges in the area to pay for rooms for the people experiencing homelessness for the winter months? With COVID cases surging, it is utterly irresponsible for these hotels to remain open to accommodate guests from outside the county and outside of the state anyway. Was that ever discussed? Seems like a win-win for all involved, right?
Williams College, with their billions in their endowment, could utilize some of those funds to purchase properties to be utilized for transitional living, offering paid short term apartments. Any person who has taken an intro to psychology course has learned about Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. We cannot expect people to move toward self-actualization if their basic needs of shelter and food are not met.
I’m tired of these institutions and their hierarchy of greed. It is time for the people with the most wealth, privilege and power to put it to good use to serve their communities instead of themselves for once.
Brianne Morrison, Lanesborough