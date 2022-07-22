To the editor: Some of us have seen this movie before.
The inflation rate is high, prices for virtually everything are very high, and politicians and the media are blaming the sitting president (he of 18 months in office), seemingly ignoring the world economy and the simple fact that a sitting president can do very little to affect current inflation and the existence of an international crisis.
The people look for easy, immediate answers. The opposition party froths at the lucky political hand they've drawn. At least in 1980, when the first movie came out, the opposition had a platform of ideas: the government's the problem, the deficit's too high, there's too much regulation, so lower taxes (targeted toward the rich), give the job producers money via tax breaks, decrease regulation and the economy will take off.
To this day, many people believe the Reagan prescription worked, ignoring or not understanding that the major change that actually worked was the Federal Reserve dramatically raising interest rates, slowing the money supply and thereby decreasing inflation (with much pain, especially to consumers and small businesses. Oh yeah, and there was a huge oil glut that lowered the cost of gas. The economy did improve; one could argue the reasons. What is indisputable is that the deficit soared out of control, the rich got richer, the poor poorer and regulations didn't change all that much.
Perhaps Reagan's best line was "There you go again." Well, here we go again. When will we ever learn?
Scott Haskell, Lenox