To the editor: Having served in Moscow at the embassy during the nonproliferation negotiations in the 1980s, Shakespeare & Company's "A Walk in the Woods" was a fabulous reminder of that time.
Sadly, it's so very current to today's world theater. The acting was stellar, the written word so well-crafted and the fact that these two men could concentrate and portray this moment with such skill in the oppressive sun and heat that morning is truly a sign of their talent. A play that everyone should take the time to see. Allyn Burrows might just as well have walked out of the State Department's doors — he just nailed the aura of our diplomats. Mr. Epstein, a conniving negotiator, was true to Russian form. Thank you for such marvelous theater.
Pauline Clark, Washington