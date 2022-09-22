To the editor: As a 1980 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School, I heartily second John A. Beacco Jr.'s September 20th letter to the editor about recent decisions regarding the education of high schoolers in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District ("What are the consequences of Monument Mountain's curriculum shift?," Eagle, Sept. 20).
If the playing field is to be leveled, it should be leveled up, not down. Changes need to occur much earlier than high school. They ought to take place in elementary school first. Students come from all sorts of backgrounds with varying abilities and resources for learning at home. Start in the earlier grades to bring those students who might be lagging behind up to the desired standard so that, by the time they are in high school, they can take courses that challenge them, should they so choose.
We all should demand that our schools strive for excellence — for each and every student. To achieve this, our communities have to fund schools appropriately so that ambitious goals can be achieved — for every student. Now, more than ever before, we need well-educated citizens trained to think critically and logically. From what I've read, it doesn't sound like Monument Mountain will be a place that fosters this goal.
Jeff Bradway, Pittsfield