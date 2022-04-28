To the editor: April is Community College Month, a perfect time to reflect on the critical role these institutions play within the landscape of American education.
According to the American Association of Community Colleges, about 46 percent of all undergraduates in the United States are enrolled in community colleges. That’s an impressive statistic.
Convenience, accessibility and affordability are the hallmarks of a community college education, but under the surface lies much more. Community colleges serve an incredibly diverse student population, and they make getting a degree an achievable goal for millions of people who may otherwise have perceived college as out of reach.
Since I became involved with BCC's board of trustees in 2017, eventually becoming chair in 2021, I have discovered that this is an institution truly committed to the success of all enrollees — success as students, as career professionals and as human beings.
I have learned how BCC can help change the trajectories of students and their families. I have learned how BCC graduates positively impact the local workforce. I have learned how committed BCC is to our Berkshire neighbors, whether teaching English to Afghan evacuees or partnering with Berkshire Medical Center to provide critical care during the pandemic. Most of all, I have learned about the exceptional team across the institution.
When I think about BCC, I think about community partnerships, like the one the education program enjoys with local schools. I think about the impact of BCC on multiple generations of families. I hear so many stories — stories of parents leveraging education to move into better jobs while modeling the importance of education for their kids; stories of students escaping the grasp of addiction and becoming drug and alcohol counselors.
If you’re thinking about enrolling at BCC but aren’t quite sure you’re ready, sign up for a free session with an academic adviser or take one class to get your feet wet. Peruse the catalog of courses. Attend a student play or an art show. Take a hike on the beautiful campus grounds. Go to a BCC sporting event.
Whatever you choose, be curious. Take chances. It’s never too late to further your education or expand your community involvement. At BCC, no matter what stage of life you’re in or what your life experiences are, you’re likely to find people just like you.
Julia Bowen, Williamstown
The writer is chairwoman of the Berkshire Community College board of trustees.