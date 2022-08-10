To the editor: I commend The Eagle for taking Greta Jochem up on her pitch to write a series of articles about hiking the Massachusetts portion of the Appalachian Trail and for giving her the support to spend time learning about this part of the Berkshires that so many of us pass by and never fully experience. ("In search of 90 miles of news, an Eagle beat reporter hits the Appalachian Trail," Eagle, Aug. 3.)
There are so many good aspects to this story that we sit at the breakfast table reading it engaged in conversation about a positive human interest experience. Greta’s description of her interactions with other hikers, "trail magic" providers, blisters, instant coffee and our very own county provide us with a new view of the Appalachian Trail and those it attracts.
Thank you, Greta, for sharing this with us and for inspiring us.
Berkshire Eagle — more of these series, please. Give your reporters opportunities to take us on these journeys with them. It’s refreshing to open the paper and look forward to reading about and learning about different experiences that do not make one shake his or her head at the world.
Lea Bartini, Lee
Editor's note: Berkshire Eagle reporter Greta Jochem is reporting stories from her hike on the Massachusetts section of the Appalachian Trail. Look for more of her stories this week as she concludes her journey.