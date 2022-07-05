To the editor: Back in 1995, I was a full supporter of the reintroduction of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park.
The small apex predator wolf pack that began to thrive and bring huge repair to the ecosystems in the park – via animal, tree, plant, waterway, and soil restoration – were restored to their ancestral homelands and their ecological service role in the hoop of life finally. Decades of work by biologists to ensure their health and well-being ensued. Other states strove to restore wolf packs to their native lands as well. It seemed the government's systematic extermination of wolves was a deeply dark part of our past history as a nation when the last wolf of the lower 48 states was annihilated in 1926.
I cannot describe the shock when starting in 2019 the legal protection and support of wolves throughout the U.S. was completely upended. The endangered species listing for the Rocky Mountain wolves was removed in 2009 — leaving Montana, Wyoming and Idaho to choose how they managed the packs residing there. In 2019, each of those states chose to systematically begin the extermination campaign all over again on wolves — baiting, trapping at den sights, bounty hunting to no limit, massacring wolf families just outside Yellowstone National Park boundaries in Spring of 2022. We have become a darkly disturbed nation once more, nearly 100 years later, as history repeats.
In huge numbers we, the public, have rallied, testified, litigated and sued to reinstate the gray wolf to endangered species status over the past 3 years. However, all that advocacy means absolutely nothing if President Joe Biden and Secretary Deb Haaland do not direct Fish and Wildlife to relist the wolves' protection throughout all of the United States.
Secretary Haaland, we call on you, with the stroke of your pen, to enact this reinstatement for all gray wolves in the U.S. One signature is what is required to return legal protection to Rocky Mountain wolves and make sure the tragic repeated genocide of this integral species stops right now.
Pam Youngquist, Great Barrington