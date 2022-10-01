To the editor: The Berkshire Eagle's Sept. 22 front-page headline “Handle with care” caught my attention as the photos and narrative were about the 1814 West Part Cemetery on West Street in Pittsfield.
I am currently writing an article about a locally famous Agrippa Hull, 1759-1848, a free Black man of Stockbridge. Hull spent six years and two months in the army during the Revolutionary War, the majority of that time as a valet to Gen. John Paterson, of Lenox, and Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko during some of the major battles of the war.
Agrippa, at age 7, was brought to Stockbridge in 1766 under the care of Joab Benney, who had purchased 50 acres from John Skushawmn, a Stockbridge Mohican, along Taupaugoh Brook, later Konkapot Brook and more recently Peggy’s Brook, named after Agrippa’s second wife Margaret “Peggy” Hull. Joab was by then a free man and a tanner, a profession he learned while enslaved by Ebenezer Hunt, of Northampton.
About 1795, Agrippa married Jane Darby, who fled her master in Lenox and had gone to Stockbridge. She was freed with the help of Judge Theodore Sedgwick. They had two sons: James who died at age 27 on Nov. 27, 1827, and Asaph who died Sept. 5, 1836, age 34 years and nine months. But a daughter, Charlotte, survived and married.
On Nov. 11, 1843, Agrippa Hull wrote his will, leaving his estate to Margaret during her life or until remarriage. In that case he cites “Charlotte Potter, my daughter and only remaining child, wife of Morris Potter.”
It is not generally recognized that Agrippa and Jane had a daughter. The Potters were a prominent family in the western part of Pittsfield. William Potter, Morris’ father, was a "blood relative of the Mohawk Indians." Morris, born about 1800, was a "strong and stalwart husbandman." He and Charlotte were married in Stockbridge on Feb. 3, 1822. In 1846, Morris led a committee to build the Second Congregational Church in Pittsfield, where the Rev. Samuel Harrison would become pastor in 1850. Charlotte died less than a year after her father on Jan. 7, 1849, age 52 years and 6 months.
She was buried in the little cemetery on outer West Street, Pittsfield known as the West Part Cemetery.
