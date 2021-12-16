To the editor: On Dec. 9, several members of my family and I, along with about 200 other people, attended a Christmas concert at St. Mark's Church.
We had the distinct pleasure of hearing the Pittsfield High School String Orchestra under director and teacher Alla Zernitskaya. She has done a superb job preparing these musicians for difficult arrangements in a short period of time. These young, accomplished musicians should be playing at Tanglewood.
The performance included "The Nutcracker Suite," Corelli's "Christmas Concerto," Ponce's "Estrellita," along with "Charlie Brown Christmas," "Hallelujah" and other Christmas favorites.
We are looking forward to their future concerts. The Dec. 9 Christmas concert will be aired on Pittsfield Community Television in the near future. The orchestra's Nov. 9 concert is available on demand at pittsfieldtv.org.
John W. Tullock Jr., Pittsfield