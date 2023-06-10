<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Holmes Road bridge outage adds to neighborhood's detour headaches

To the editor: I read with interest the article regarding Holmes Road bridge repair. ("The Holmes Road bridge is closing for two months while repairs are completed. Here's how to navigate around it," Eagle, June 9.)

This article mentions potential detour routes using William Street, East New Lenox and New Lenox roads plus others that will add 3.3 miles to the route. However, there is current bridge repair on East New Lenox Road near Sackett Brook.

So, add 3.3 miles plus another dose of aggravation to get to your bridge-free destination.

Mary Horton, Pittsfield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all