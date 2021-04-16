To the editor: It was an emotional and solemn event this past Saturday in North Adams to salute police officers killed by felonious means while in the line of duty.
Past and present members of law enforcement were in attendance, as were their family members.
Retired Police Officer William “Bill” Mickle read the names of police officers that were intentionally killed this year alone in felonies. It was a long list and it seemed as if the names just kept coming, despite only a quarter of the year having passed. This list that was read did not include other job-related deaths, such as the 51 that died from COVID-19 from being a front-line worker. It has been estimated that one police officer dies in the line of duty every 57 hours. Many are hit by oncoming traffic while on traffic detail: six have died after being struck by mother vehicles in accidents, a group different than vehicular assaults. After the list was read, we had a moment of silence.
This year alone so far, according to the “Officer Down Memorial Page,” four police officers were killed by assault, 15 by gunfire, two were stabbed and seven were killed by vehicular assault, including Capitol Police Officer and North Adams native William “Billy” Evans. I had not realized how many died from vehicular assault. Though Officer Evans' "end of watch" (as police officers call it) was very recent, a Lt. James Kouski from Hometown, Ill., died a day later from another vehicular assault.
There was a diverse crowd. Republican 2022 U.S. congressional candidate Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette — an openly gay candidate for office, businessman and entrepreneur — came with his children in tow. Mr. Sossa-Paquette gave an impassioned speech for law enforcement and the sanctity of each human life.
Black Lives Matter activist Raymond Moore, a candidate for North Adams City Council, told Western Mass News that “William Evans died in duty, just because I'm Black Lives Matter, he’s a human. A human lost his life. That’s the most important thing we can talk about.” Mr. Moore could not have summarized the purpose of the event any better.
We need to respect the lives of law enforcement.
Rinaldo Del Gallo, Pittsfield