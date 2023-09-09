Letter: Hope where and when it's needed

To the editor: Anybody who is familiar with me knows that I am no optimist.
Truth be told, in the world we live in, I think optimism is unrealistic. But I spent the last half of the 1970s, all of the '80s and the first half of the '90s working like a workaholic in food service, drinking like an alcoholic (in food service) and smoking lots and lots of marijuana (in food service). I was a firm believer that parking lots were invented for that reason: to drink and get high after (and before) school and work.
So, 45 years later, 30 of them sober, I join Planet Fitness in Pittsfield. Planet Fitness has a program to attract and give discounts to high school students in the area. So I go at 9 or 10 at night, before going to work, and there are 10 or 15 high school students working out at the gym. And really working — spotting each other, educating each other on machine use, supporting each other. No horseplay, no foul language. Working like professional young adults, well behaved by every measure.
Nobody was in the parking lot getting high or drunk. Tough to hold on to pessimism when you see something like this. These young men and women are beating the demon of addiction. Bravo, and thank you to Planet Fitness for keeping the lights on at night and offering a bright, shiny healthy option for these young adults and us third-shift workers.
Clark Terry Mahony, Pittsfield