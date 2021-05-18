To the editor: To Tom Gilardi and those of like thinking: Please keep those letters coming. ("Letter: America deserves better than Biden," Eagle, May 4.)
Keep pushing the "big lie" about the election and how great a job the former president did during his time in office not counting all the time he spent golfing, watching TV, posting on Twitter or simply doing nothing. Keep ignoring the insurrection of Jan. 6 and the role the former president played in inciting that embarrassing moment in our history.
The fact that the Republican party continues to do the same and is forcing out those Republicans who don’t agree, such as what was done to class act Liz Cheney, is another reason I believe what needs to happen is actually starting.
The two-party system leaves much to be desired. The rumblings are starting and it looks like the Republican Party might actually splinter and create a new party. It may not be the party I’m looking for, but anything that heads the country — especially the Republican party — in a new direction can only benefit us all.
So again, please keep spewing your misguided and sometimes downright scary ideas and thoughts, along with hose who share your views. It may lead to the breakdown of your party vs. the one you’re trying to discredit at every opportunity. That would certainly work for me.
Michael P. Murphy, Pittsfield